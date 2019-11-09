Moving truck’s false wall hides 6 people trying to cross border illegally

SAN DIEGO — Six Chinese nationals were discovered attempting to illegally enter the United States at the San Ysidro port of entry, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday.

The human smuggling attempt occurred around noon on Thursday when a 23-year-old man tried to drive a moving truck from Mexico into the U.S. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was hiding all six individuals behind a false wall in the truck, CBP officials said.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center. An immigration hold was placed on the six Chinese nationals in anticipation of criminal and immigration charges.

“We routinely encounter persons from all over the world attempting to enter our country illegally,” said Pete Flores, the CBP’s director of field operations for San Diego. “This incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws.”