Explosive blasts hole in window of tattoo studio

SAN DIEGO -- Police are searching for the person who vandalized a tattoo shop in Ocean Beach.

Mike Kellerman is the owner of the SouthBay Mike's Blackwater Tattoo Studio on Newport Avenue. Kellerman shared with FOX 5 surveillance video that shows a man riding up to the shop on a skateboard and placing an explosive on the window. Seconds later, the explosive blasts a hole through the glass.

Kellerman believes he was targeted. When he first moved in, he said someone walked up and threatened him.

"I'm the new shop on the block and I was approached by someone saying, 'You're not going to work here,'" he said.

Kellerman didn't disclose any names but said it was going to cost him a pretty penny to get the window fixed. Even so, he said this incident will not scare him.

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department.