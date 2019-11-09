Driver accused of fleeing hit-and-run crash with beer in hand

SAN DIEGO — A motorist tried to flee an accident scene Saturday after being seriously injured, but he was captured, taken to a hospital and will be arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Orange Avenue in the El Cerrito neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 21-year-old was driving a 1999 Honda Civic westbound on Orange when he allegedly made an unsafe movement to the right and struck a parked vehicle, Martinez said.

The driver’s head struck the windshield, causing major facial injuries. He left the Civic allegedly holding a beer in his hand.

“He was found to be too intoxicated to drive,” Martinez said, adding that the driver was taken to a hospital. “He will be placed under arrest for drunk driving after he is released from the hospital,” Martinez said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.