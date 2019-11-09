Driver accused of fleeing hit-and-run crash with beer in hand

Posted 4:02 PM, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, November 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A motorist tried to flee an accident scene Saturday after being seriously injured, but he was captured, taken to a hospital and will be arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Orange Avenue in the El Cerrito neighborhood of San Diego, San Diego Police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The 21-year-old was driving a 1999 Honda Civic westbound on Orange when he allegedly made an unsafe movement to the right and struck a parked vehicle, Martinez said.

The driver’s head struck the windshield, causing major facial injuries. He left the Civic allegedly holding a beer in his hand.

“He was found to be too intoxicated to drive,” Martinez said, adding that the driver was taken to a hospital. “He will be placed under arrest for drunk driving after he is released from the hospital,” Martinez said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.753145 by -117.078289.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.