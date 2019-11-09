Crews battle Hollywood Hills brush fire

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters Saturday were working to put out a brush fire that has grown to 25 acres in the Hollywood Hills near Burbank and Universal City, authorities said.

The Barham Fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. at 3694 North Barham Blvd., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

There were no injuries, no structures damaged and none imminently threatened, Humphrey said. No evacuations were ordered but “a handful of persons living closest to the fire, and being affected by smoke only, were directly contacted and encouraged to shelter in place at their residence,” Humphrey said.

The flames burned near the Warner Bros. studio and officials told The Hollywood Reporter the lot was evacuated as a precaution.

A total of 236 Los Angeles firefighters were working from the air and on the ground, supported by four Los Angeles County Fire Department hand crews, he said. Their numbers include five helicopters and two “Superscoopers” fixed- wing aircraft.

The brush was described as moderate to heavy, Humphrey said. The wind was not a factor.

A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

“The LAFD goal for this fire includes keeping flames west of Forest Lawn Cemetery, east of Coyote Canyon Drive, south of Forest Lawn Drive and north of Wonder View Drive,” Humphrey said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.