2 stabbed in fight at gas station

SAN DIEGO — One person was detained Saturday in connection to the stabbings of two people on Sports Arena Boulevard, police said.

A fight among five people broke out at about 1 p.m. Saturday at a gas station along the 3500 block of Sports Arena Boulevard near Pechanga Arena, according to Watch Commander Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

One victim was stabbed in the abdomen and another received lacerations to the head, Delimitros said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and officers detained one suspect.

The victims’ injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.