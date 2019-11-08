Utility warns of scammers impersonating SDG&E

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric warned customers Friday that scammers have been impersonating the utility company to target residents.

One common scam involves reaching out by email or phone and asking for account or payment information, under the guise of resolving an outstanding or overdue bill.

🚫Beware‼️ We want to help protect you from scammers pretending to be us! We will assure you we would never call you to demand payment. Learn more tips on how to stay vigilant here➡️ https://t.co/yusXYuZjiJ pic.twitter.com/owbNZrRAzs — SDG&E (@SDGE) November 8, 2019

SDG&E said sometimes scammers even pretend to represent the utility in person, knocking on residents’ doors and telling them they need information to resolve an issue.

The utility wanted residents to know that they never call to directly ask for payment, and that they would never require customers to pay via cryptocurrency (such as BitCoin) or pre-paid charge cards, another common scam.

Even if a phone call shows up as the utility on Caller ID, it’s possible a scammer is using a program to spoof the number and identity attached to it.

Elderly residents are particularly common victims of scams, SDG&E said in a news release. The company asked people to speak with older relatives or friends who might not see their warnings.

