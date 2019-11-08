Solution to Tijuana River sewage leak in progress, Tijuana mayor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Twenty-eight mayors from the U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement Thursday calling on unity in immigration, trade and environmental protection strategies.

“This doesn’t just benefit the border region, this benefits the heartland of the United States with jobs and products, and the same thing with the heartland of Mexico as well. It works,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The biggest issue facing the cities of Tijuana and San Diego is the sewage spills from the broken infrastructure. Hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage has been flowing through the Tijuana River Valley into the Pacific Ocean.

Arturo Gonzalez, the newly-minted mayor of Tijuana, says he is committed to taking on the issue. “We right now are working on resolving the problem of the sewage leakage to the channel that flows to the ocean," Gonzalez said.

Mexico has pledged to spend $30 million to target their most infamous broken pump station.

The big question moving forward is whether the mayors will successfully be able to convince their respective federal governments to spend the money needed to fix the environmental crisis, which has been going on for decades.