SAN DIEGO -- As Veterans Day approaches, we take the time to honor those who have served our country and talk with them about their experiences and the effects war can have, including PTSD.

Retired Army Col. Chaplain Robert Blessing and photojournalist Howard Lipkin from the San Diego Union-Tribune spoke with FOX 5 to discuss the struggles he and others face in coping with PTSD.

Those who struggle with PTSD are encouraged to contact Blessing directly at rbless1958@gmail.com.