Protests planned as new horse racing season starts

DEL MAR, Calif. — As horse racing fans gather in North County for a new season Friday, protesters are planning a demonstration against animal cruelty.

The Bing Crosby season is from November 8 to December 1 at the famed horse racing track in Del Mar. Fans can catch the races every Thursday through Sunday during that time.

But a local animal rights group is using the hashtag #BanHorseRacing to protest the sport at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Friday morning, demonstrators gathered in the parking lot outside of the race track entrance.

The gathering happened in light of nearly 40 horse deaths after races at the Santa Anita Park in Los Angeles.

“The deaths of the horses are not reported accurately,” said group organizer Ellen Ericksen in a press release. “Horse owners only care about the prize money.”