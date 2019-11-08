Police seize 26 pounds of pot, $11K in illegal dispensary bust

SAN DIEGO — Authorities seized several pounds of marijuana products and thousands of dollars in cash at an illegal dispensary in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department’s Narcotics Unit delivered a search warrant around 7 p.m. Thursday at CannaBoss, which was operating along the 4900 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Officers then seized 26 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of marijuana edibles and other controlled substances, as well as more than $11,000 in cash.

Six people working at the store were charged with selling marijuana, running a business without a permit, possessing controlled substances and violating tax and revenue codes, according to the SDPD.