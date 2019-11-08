Parents share inspiring message after son’s sudden death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Chris and Tawni Raceles are still processing the sudden death of their young son Gavin, but they are already sharing the inspiring story of how their tragedy has helped save the lives of others.

Chris and Tawni visited FOX 5 Friday to talk about the miracle of organ donation and about how they plan for Gavin's legacy to lead to positive change.

The young boy died of what originally seemed to be a stomach bug, but turned out to be a rare and fatal twist of his intestines. Read the full story here.

After Gavin's death, the organ donation process helped save the lives of three other people.

"We ended up finding out that his heart went to a 2-year-old, and his liver went to a woman I believe in Northern California, and then his kidney to a woman in Southern California," Tawni said.

The couple said they are finding purpose in their tragedy and plan to start a nonprofit organization in his honor.

Friends of the Raceles family have set up a GoFundMe page for them, which has already raised more than $54,000.

A candlelight vigil is set for Friday, where community members plan to come dressed as their favorite superhero.