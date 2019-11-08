Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR-78

SAN DIEGO — A man died when he drove a motorcycle off a rural highway and crashed near Santa Ysabel, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on state Route 78 east of state Route 79 and northwest of Julian, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

The 26-year-old El Cajon man was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson FXR eastbound on SR-78 when he veered off the south side of the road, struck a metal sign and hit a tree, Garrow said.

The motorcycle overturned and ejected the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

