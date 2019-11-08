Man dies in highway motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed when he drove off a rural highway and slammed into a tree near Santa Ysabel, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on state Route 78 near state Route 79, northwest of Julian, according to a California Highway Patrol.

The man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on SR-78 when he went off the highway, then struck a tree and some rocks, CHP Officer Travis Garrow told the San Diego Union-Tribune. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name and age were not immediately available.