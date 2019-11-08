‘Jersey Shore’ star pleads not guilty in alleged attack on girlfriend

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of the TV reality show “Jersey Shore” pleaded not guilty Friday to seven misdemeanor counts stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend last month in the Hollywood Hills area.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, is charged with one count each of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, unlawfully drawing and exhibiting a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and child endangerment, along with two counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, according to the criminal complaint filed Oct. 23 by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Los Angeles County prosecutors had referred the matter to the City Attorney’s Office for a potential misdemeanor case.

Ortiz-Magro was booked early Oct. 4 after officers went to a residence in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive in response to a report of a battery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

TMZ.com reported that he allegedly slapped and punched the woman, chased after her with a knife and was holding their 18-month-old daughter as he yelled at her to get back inside the house.

He was released on bond less than nine hours after his arrest, and is due back in a Van Nuys courtroom Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.