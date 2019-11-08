Dense fog advisory issued for Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Dense fog created potentially dangerous driving conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Forecasters said patches of fog had formed near the coast and across portions of San Diego County's valleys that would reduce driving visibility until offshore winds and drier air moved in.

The advisory was set to last through 9 a.m., warning drivers that they should take their time getting to work during rush hour.

⚠️ Dense Fog Advisory ⚠️ Heads up! Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility and make driving dangerous at times. Here's the GOES-17 Night Fog satellite showing current places with low clouds and fog. Drive safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/40UKSIDaek — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 8, 2019

The National Weather Service suggests drivers slow down, never use their high beams, and leave plenty of distance between their vehicle and the car in front of them.

