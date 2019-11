EL CAJON, Calif. — A car crashed into an apartment building in El Cajon Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported along the 1500 block of Petree Street near Fletcher Parkway at about 11:15 a.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation of complaints of pain, and a structural engineer was called to determine the extent of structural damage caused by the accident, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.