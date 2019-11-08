Brush fire causes lane closure near Descanso

Posted 4:26 PM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, November 8, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a brush fire Friday afternoon east of Alpine near Descanso.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 8 not far from Viejas Casino & Resort.

The fire burned about one acre by 4:15 p.m., causing a right lane closure along eastbound I-8 near East Willows Road.

By 4:35 p.m., crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.