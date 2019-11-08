Brush fire causes lane closure near Descanso

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a brush fire Friday afternoon east of Alpine near Descanso.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 8 not far from Viejas Casino & Resort.

The fire burned about one acre by 4:15 p.m., causing a right lane closure along eastbound I-8 near East Willows Road.

By 4:35 p.m., crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.