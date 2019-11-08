Brush fire causes lane closure near Descanso

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a brush fire Friday afternoon east of Alpine near Descanso.
The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 8 not far from Viejas Casino & Resort.
The fire burned about one acre by 4:15 p.m., causing a right lane closure along eastbound I-8 near East Willows Road.
The right lane is closed on EB I-8 east of East Willows Rd due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert
— Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 9, 2019
By 4:35 p.m., crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress.
#ViewpointFire -Final update- Forward rate of spread has been stopped. Resources will remain on scene to mop up hotspots and secure containment lines. pic.twitter.com/uHMUBnQeUs
— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) November 9, 2019