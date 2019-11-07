Train derailed near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Crews worked to get a train back on track downtown Thursday morning after it got derailed the previous night.

Four cars came off the track around 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Drive, not far from Petco Park, Harbor Police Department said. The derailment happened off a main roadway and no one was hurt, but there was some minor damage to a nearby barrier.

Crews used heavy equipment to get the cars back on track, with at least one moved back into place by 6 a.m.

Officials said there will be no impact to foot or vehicle traffic in the area. It was not immediately clear what caused the train to become derailed in the first place.