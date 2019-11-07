× Aircraft crashes into San Bernardino County home

UPLAND, Calif. — An aircraft crashed into a home in Upland, a city in San Bernardino County, Thursday morning, KTLA reports.

San Bernardino County Fire Department reported the crash around 11:15 a.m. The collision sparked a fire and caved in a large section of the house’s roof.

All occupants inside the home have been accounted for, according to SBCFD spokesperson Jimmy Schiller, but details about the pilot and specific injuries were not immediately released.

KTLA’s Sky5 flew over the house as crews continued working on the home. Smoke was still rising from the black, charred remains of the structure at noon.

