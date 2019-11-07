Tenants union hosts forum to inform of renters’ rights

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of residents wanting to learn more about their rights as tenants attended a forum hosted by the San Diego Tenants Union in City Heights Thursday evening.

The organization helps residents fight displacement, find housing and offers legal guidance during conflicts with landlords.

Panelists touched on several topics including AB 1842. The statewide rent control bill was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom last month.

Some audience members said they support the new legislation after being faced with a sudden increase in rent.

Rebecca Vance told FOX 5 she lives in an affordable housing complex for seniors.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think at 70 years old I’d be fighting for my home,” Vance said.

Co-director Rafael Bautista said he hopes to continue the discussion about San Diego’s housing crisis with city leaders.

“If we could take this amount of people over to city council and talk about the problem, they can start paying attention,” Bautista said.