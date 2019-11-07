× Suspicious liquor store fire prompts arson investigation

VISTA, Calif. — A liquor store fire in North County early Thursday morning appeared suspicious to firefighters, and the sheriff’s department is investigating whether it was started intentionally.

The blaze broke out at the store on South Santa Fe Avenue, near Buena Creek Road in Vista, around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to douse the flames, which did not spread to an auto repair shop that shared the same building.

Once the fire was under control, crews noticed that there appeared to be “several possible fire starts,” Vista Fire Investigator Mike McFadden said. The multiple, separate signs of fire starting both inside and outside the store piqued suspicions enough for firefighters to call in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb and Arson Unit.

Authorities were also looking into reports that a burglary alarm went off around the time