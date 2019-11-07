Sister ID’s Church’s Chicken shooting victim

SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a fast-food restaurant in Otay Mesa West.

A family member identified the Church’s Chicken employee who was killed in the shooting as 28-year-old Maribel Ibañez.

Two other employees were injured in the shooting, San Diego police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Church’s Chicken in the 3700 block of Del Sol Boulevard, near Picador Boulevard.

Investigators said the gunman tried to pay for a meal using a counterfeit bill. When he was unsuccessful, he returned to the restaurant and opened fire on employees.

Police are still looking for the gunman, who was described as an African-American man, about 6′ tall with a thin build and in his 30s. He was wearing a blue Chargers beanie, a light blue sweatshirt and basketball shorts. He was last seen driving a dark blue sedan northbound on Picador Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

