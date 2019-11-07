× Sheriff’s deputy unhurt after crash in East County

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy was involved in a collision Thursday night in Lakeside but was not injured, authorities said.

The crash happened on state Route 67 near Mapleview Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

Medics were called to evaluate an occupant of a second involved vehicle for a report of chest pains, a sheriff’s lieutenant says.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

