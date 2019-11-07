Watch Live: Gas leak forces police department to evacuate

SAN DIEGO — A natural gas leak forced a college police department to evacuate their offices in the Mission Valley area Thursday morning.

The leak was reported around 10:15 a.m. from a broken natural gas line on Frazee Road just east of state Route 163 and north of Friars Road. The headquarters of San Diego Community College Police was forced to evacuate, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews tried to stop the blowing gas while SDFD was on hand for any medical needs. San Diego Police Department was also helping with evacuations.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the leak.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.