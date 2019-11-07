Community helps mother who lost 2 sons in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A National City mother was released from the hospital Thursday nearly a week after a deadly crash claimed the lives of her two young sons.

Elena Lemus, 30, suffered a broken arm and a brain bleed in the crash.

It happened late Friday night, when Lemus' car swerved on Interstate 15 near Miramar Road and hit the back of a parked trailer-truck.

“How can you tell a mother she lost her two kids?" asked Lidia Castro, the boys' aunt.

On the day of the crash, Lemus was with her 12-year-old son, Adrian, and her other son, Israel, who was celebrating his 11th birthday.

“It was joy and happiness all over the house," Castro said.

The family had to tell Lemus what happened when she came-to in the hospital. “We had to tell her a few times. I asked her, ‘Were you on your phone?’ She was like, ‘No, Israel had the phone,'" Castro said.

Lemus was a single mother who worked two jobs.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the boys' funeral and Lemus' medical costs.

“Nothing is going to replace her children. But with help from the community, it’s going to make her life a little bit better," Castro said.