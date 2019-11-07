Biker killed after hitting South Bay power pole

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed when they hit a pole in the South Bay that damaged power lines, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive near San Diego Bay in National City.

The motorcycle knocked down some power lines after hitting the pole at a “high rate of speed,” leaving nearly 2,200 customers in the area without electricity. Power was restored to all customers by 4:30 a.m., according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene, but no details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.