Annual holiday toy drive launches in Rancho Santa Fe

SAN DIEGO — The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District Thursday launched its annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive for local children.

The district will collect new, unwrapped toys at five of its fire stations in Rancho Santa Fe, 4S Ranch, Fairbanks Ranch, Cielo and Elfin Forest through Dec. 9. Fire Stations 1-4 and 6 will collect toys while the district’s Station 5 in Harmony Grove will not collect donations during this year’s drive while it undergoes construction.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said district Engineer Kyle Carranza. “It’s a simple gesture, but it can make such a difference for these kids. We hope that partnering with Toys for Tots will allow us to reach even more children this Christmas.”

A list of the district’s fire stations with directions can be found at rsf-fire.org. Residents can also contact the district at 858-756-5971.