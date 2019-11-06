Pedestrian killed in El Cajon hit-and-run

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in El Cajon, police said.

The collision happened around 6:25 p.m. near Chase and South Lincoln avenues.

Officials temporarily closed eastbound and westbound lanes on Chase Avenue between Mollison and Burnaby streets.

Police were looking for a white or silver-colored four-door sedan with front end damage.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 619-579-3311.

Google Map for coordinates 32.780382 by -116.953658.

