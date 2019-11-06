Parolee charged in nursing home rape of 88-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO — A parolee accused of sexually assaulting an 88-year-old woman at a Hillcrest nursing home just days after being released from jail for an unrelated drug offense was charged Wednesday with rape, elder abuse and other felonies.

Lusean Arline, 48, was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged Oct. 27 sexual assault at the Balboa Nursing & Rehab Center.

Deputy District Attorney Scott Pirrello alleged that Arline entered the nursing home around 3 a.m. and was found completely nude on top of the victim in her bed. How Arline allegedly entered the facility remains under investigation, but Pirrello said it’s believed he got in through an unlocked door.

Staff heard the victim and her roommates screaming and entered the room, prompting Arline to flee the scene, the prosecutor said. The victim, who suffers from memory decline, sustained a fractured arm in the attack, according to Pirrello.

Arline was identified as the alleged perpetrator through “evidence left at the scene” that was submitted to the FBI Combined DNA Index System, he said. Police then tracked down Arline with help from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, SDPD Lt. Carole Beason said.

Pirrello said Arline has a prior conviction from 2017 for following two elderly women home to their apartment and exposing himself to the victims.

Following his release from prison on Oct. 10, Arline was arrested in Chula Vista for a misdemeanor drug offense and jailed until Oct. 24, the prosecutor said. The defendant allegedly committed the sexual assault three days later.

He faces life imprisonment if convicted of the latest charges.

Arline, who’s being held in lieu of $2 million bail, is due back in court Nov. 18 for a readiness conference.