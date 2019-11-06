Oceanside City Council approves controversial development

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — In a 3-2 vote, Oceanside City Council passed controversial development project North River Farms late Wednesday after more than five hours of public comment and discussion.

The proposed agricultural community will sit on 215 acres and include about 600 homes in the South Morro Hills area.

Oceanside’s planning commission had voted to not recommend approval of the project three separate times since it was first submitted in 2016, but each time developer Integral Communities came back with a revised plan.

Since its first proposal, North River Farms reduced housing by 40%, added 250% more open space and agriculture and claims a 52% reduction in density. Additionally, it will expand college bridge from four to six lanes.

Nearly 100 people were signed up to speak on the agenda item, with 36 speaking in favor of the project and the rest against the project.

Local residents were also very critical of those packing the room wearing green and waving “yes” signs, many of whom admitted they were not from Oceanside, but just there to support the developer.

Council members Sanchez and Keim cast the dissenting votes.

