Man uses belt as tourniquet to help wounded Church’s Chicken employee

SAN DIEGO -- A quick-thinking bystander jumped in to help a Church's Chicken employee who had been wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., David Walker was getting ready to start his shift at 7-Eleven on Picador Boulevard in Otay Mesa West when he heard gunshots coming from the fast-food restaurant down the street.

He described seeing a Hispanic man in his 50s who had just been shot in the arm and chest.

"I see a guy come out the back door and just collapse, fall to his knees and he was bleeding everywhere," Walker said.

That's when he sprung into action, using a makeshift tourniquet to control the bleeding.

"I took my belt off and wrapped it around his arm to stop the bleeding the best that I could," Walker said. "Had him tell me, do you have kids, a wife, just talk to me. He said that he had three kids and a wife."

Investigators say it all started when a customer tried to pay for a meal using a counterfeit bill. When the man was unsuccessful, he left the restaurant, only to return and open fire, killing one employee and wounding two others.

Police were still looking for the gunman, who was described as an African-American man, about 6' tall and in his 30s. He was wearing a blue Chargers beanie, a light blue sweatshirt and basketball shorts and was seen driving a dark-blue sedan northbound on Picador Boulevard.

"There's a lot of evil people in this world," Walker said. "I'm from the neighborhood so I really don't expect any less."