× Man found with 38 pounds of meth at I-8 checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested at a checkpoint in Pine Valley Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found crystal meth hidden in his vehicle’s gas tank.

The 29-year-old driver was traveling in a 2008 Nissan Altima through the westbound Interstate 8 checkpoint in Pine Valley at about 7:10 p.m. When he stopped at the checkpoint, a Border Patrol K9 alerted agents to the presence of drugs in the vehcile, prompting further inspections.

Agents found 32 bundles wrapped in plastic inside the gas tank. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bundles held 38.4 pounds of meth worth an estimated $72,960.

Agents identified the driver as a U.S. citizen. He was arrested and the drugs were handed over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.