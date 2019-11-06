Feds raid 4 San Diego homes in money laundering probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Federal agents served search warrants Wednesday at four locations in San Diego County as part of an investigation into a suspected money laundering conspiracy.

No arrests took place during the financial crimes enforcement operations, according to officials with Homeland Security Investigations, which carried out the raids. A fifth related search took place in the Los Angeles area, according to HSI information officer Lauren Mack.

The spokeswoman said she had no further details to release about the searches, including exactly where they occurred.

