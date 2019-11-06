Driver hits woman using crosswalk

SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old woman suffered multiple broken bones and minor facial injuries when she was struck by a car at a Rancho Bernardo intersection, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pomerado and Stone Canyon roads, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 42-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius heading westbound on Stone Canyon Road when she made a left turn onto Pomerado Road and struck a woman, also 42, who was crossing Pomerado Road in the crosswalk, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of fractures to her left arm, pelvis, tibia and fibula as well as scrapes to her face, the officer said. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, Buttle said.