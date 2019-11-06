City offers survey on how it can help care for seniors

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego called Wednesday on residents 50 and up to participate in an online survey regarding how best to support and engage with adults as they get older.

The 10-minute survey, available in English and Spanish, asks for input on multiple topics, including transportation, housing, social inclusion and public spaces. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is conducting the survey in partnership with the San Diego Foundation and San Diego State University’s Social Policy Institute.

The survey is part of a larger effort to work with the World Health Organization and the American Association of Retired Persons to designate the city as “age-friendly,” meaning it works to promote healthy aging and support for seniors. The WHO first published a guide for the Global Age-Friendly Cities Project in 2007.

“Information collected from this survey will inform quality of life decisions for our aging population,” said Andy Field, interim director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We encourage older residents to take the survey and let us know their ideas and suggestions to help make San Diego an attractive place to live when you’re 50 years old and beyond.”

The anonymous survey can be taken in English and in Spanish. Residents in the city of San Diego can take the survey through Dec. 13.