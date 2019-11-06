CBP arrests murder suspects who escaped Calif. jail

MONTEREY, Calif. — Two murder suspects who escaped from a Northern California jail last weekend have been captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, identified a blind spot in their housing unit at a Monterey County detention facility and cut a 22-inch hole in their bathroom ceiling to escape on Sunday Nov. 3, authorities said.

Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019

The pair was tracked down and arrested by CBP officers in the Monterey County area, but no further details were immediately released. A news conference with more information was planned for 11 a.m. PT.

The pair had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder charges. Deputies said they should be considered dangerous when they were still on the loose.

After the inmates climbed through their ceiling, they came down through a hatch that leads to a back door and apparently kicked the door open to escape. Employees were not involved in helping the men escape, jail officials said.