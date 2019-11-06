× Calif. DMV data breach exposed thousands of drivers’ information, agency says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A data breach at the California Department of Motor Vehicles may have exposed some drivers’ Social Security number information to seven government entities, according to the DMV.

The breach affects about 3,200 individuals over at least the last four years, the agency said in a statement.

The DMV insists it was not hacked and information was not shared with private individuals or entities.

CNN has not yet confirmed which agencies received the DMV data.

The information was improperly disclosed through the Government Requester Code Account Program, which allows government agencies to access information on file with the DMV and is “permitted only for limited purposes under state and federal law.”

“We have taken additional steps to correct this error, protect this information and reaffirm our serious commitment to protect the privacy rights of all license holders,” Anita Gore, deputy director for communications for the DMV, said in a statement.

Albert Hwang, chief privacy officer for the DMV, sent out a letter to all those affected by the breach.

Following a legal compliance review, the DMV said that it immediately began to correct the access error and to ensure that no additional confidential information was disclosed. The DMV said it has “implemented several additional layers of review” for any new requester that seeks to access any social security information.

This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom overhauled the DMV leadership team to manage wait time issues and enhance customer satisfaction.