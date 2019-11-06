Brush fire burns off freeway in San Ysidro

Posted 11:36 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, November 6, 2019

A brush fire briefly burned close to northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a brush fire reported along northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Wednesday, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 11:08 a.m. south of Dairy Mart Road.

Caltrans reported around 11:30 a.m. that the right lane and shoulder of northbound I-5 were closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames. By 12 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Details regarding the size of the fire were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.