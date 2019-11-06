× Brush fire burns off freeway in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — Crews were battling a brush fire reported along northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Wednesday, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 11:08 a.m. south of Dairy Mart Road.

Caltrans reported around 11:30 a.m. that the right lane and shoulder of northbound I-5 were closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames. By 12 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Details regarding the size of the fire were not immediately available.

