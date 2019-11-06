× Brush fire burns near freeway east of downtown

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire burned along the freeway east of downtown Wednesday morning.

The fire burned in a grassy area off state Route 94 near 25th Street, on the boundary between the Sherman Heights and Grant Hill neighborhoods.

It appeared the fire may have been started by a homeless encampment, based on the debris burning in the brush. At one point, a caller told California Highway Patrol a ball of fire had grown to about the size of a vehicle, but the blaze appeared to be under control by 5:30 a.m.

CHP briefly blocked traffic east of 30th Street while fire crews worked.

San Diego Fire-Rescue did not immediately share details on the blaze.