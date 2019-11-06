Billie Eilish, Lizzo to perform at AMAs

Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella.

LOS ANGELES — Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each take the stage to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Wednesday.

For Eilish, it will be her first time performing at an awards show, according to a statement, which said that Lizzo will be performing at an AMA awards show for the first time.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be aired Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

