Billie Eilish, Lizzo to perform at AMAs

LOS ANGELES — Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each take the stage to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Wednesday.

For Eilish, it will be her first time performing at an awards show, according to a statement, which said that Lizzo will be performing at an AMA awards show for the first time.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be aired Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.