3 rescued after panga washes up on shore near Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued two people from a cliff and one from the beach in the Torrey Pines area Wednesday morning after a panga washed up on shore.

Rescuers started searching for stranded people near Black’s Beach and the Torrey Pines Gliderport around 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue used a helicopter to lift one injured person to safety from the cliffs, while lifeguards and paramedics gave any necessary medical aid to the other two on the beach.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the people were hurt, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the people were connected to the small fishing boat spotted nearby. Pangas are sometimes used by smugglers to bring people or drugs into the U.S.

CBP was investigating.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.