3 lanes of I-5 blocked near Clairemont

Posted 7:21 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, November 6, 2019

A sign warns of traffic on I-5 in the Clairemont area.

SAN DIEGO — Three lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked in the Clairemont area during rush hour Wednesday morning for police activity.

Officials shut down the three left lanes of northbound I-5 near Mission Bay Drive just before 7 a.m. One lane had reopened by 7:30 a.m. but the two left lanes would be closed for an unknown amount of time, California Highway Patrol said.

Track live traffic conditions here.

Caltrans signs as far south as National City warned commuters to expect long delays heading toward San Diego on I-5.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.800068 by -117.213194.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.