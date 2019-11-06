× 3 lanes of I-5 blocked near Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — Three lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked in the Clairemont area during rush hour Wednesday morning for police activity.

Officials shut down the three left lanes of northbound I-5 near Mission Bay Drive just before 7 a.m. One lane had reopened by 7:30 a.m. but the two left lanes would be closed for an unknown amount of time, California Highway Patrol said.

Caltrans signs as far south as National City warned commuters to expect long delays heading toward San Diego on I-5.