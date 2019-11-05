Woman seriously injured after stepping into traffic

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa. A 20-year-old woman stepped into traffic for an unknown reason and was hit by a 47-year-old woman driving a 2009 silver Lexus 350, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police believe the 20-year-old woman faced ongoing traffic and waited for the car to strike her. She was taken to the hospital, suffering two fractured femurs and major head trauma.

The collision was not caused by DUI or related to a hit-and-run, police added.

The investigation is ongoing.