Poway to rename street in honor of synagogue shooting victim

POWAY, Calif. -- There was no hesitation or controversy Tuesday evening at the Poway City Council meeting when it came to an agenda item regarding a petition to rename a street in honor of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who died in the Chabad of Poway Synagogue shooting in April.

It was a straightforward, unanimous vote from city council to change Eva Drive off Stone Canyon Road to Lori Lynn Lane. The location is near where the Kayes live and about a mile from the Chabad of Poway, where Kaye’s life was tragically cut short.

"Lori Kaye was a special person. When we were approached by folks from the Chabad of Poway asking if we could change the name of the street to honor Lori, we couldn’t say 'yes' quickly enough," said Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

A 19-year-old shooter opened fire during a Passover service, killing Kaye and wounding three others, including Rabbi Goldstein.

"April 27, life changed in Poway, particularly for the Kaye family," said Mayor Vaus.

Vaus said that in nearly a decade he has never heard of a street change being approved in Poway, mostly because requests must follow a specific criteria that includes historical significance if the street is named after a person.

"This is a important moment to pay tribute to a life ended far too soon and that was more special than I think we'll ever know," said Vaus.

The new street sign hasn’t been made just yet, but Vaus says it should go up within the next 60 days.