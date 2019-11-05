Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman in nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police Monday arrested a 48-year-old man suspected breaking into a Hillcrest nursing home and sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

The 88-year-old victim was in bed when Lusean Arline illegally entered the facility on October 27, according to San Diego police. Arline went to the victim's room and sexually assaulted her. When the victim began screaming at Arline, staff members heard and responded to the room. Arline then ran off.

Police used DNA collected from the scene to identify Arline as the suspect. Officers arrested Arline and booked him into the San Diego County Jail on a parole violation. He will face multiple felony counts including burglary, felony sexual assault and elder abuse charges.