Man fighting for life after attack outside Mid-City 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO — A man was found lying on the ground and bleeding after an attack outside a convenience store in Rolando early Tuesday.

Police were called about the wounded man lying near a 7-Eleven store at El Cajon and Rolando boulevards around 4:30 a.m. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, giving him CPR in the ambulance as they drove.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the attack, but investigators were reviewing security video and interviewing store employees. The victim’s truck was also part of the crime scene.

As of 7 a.m., the man was still fighting for his life under medical care, San Diego Police Department said.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.