Escondido native turns childhood LPGA dream into reality

SAN DIEGO — Escondido native Haley Moore spends most of her time on the golf course, perfecting her craft one swing at a time.

That dedication paid off this past weekend, when the San Pasqual High School grad earned professional status on the LPGA tour.

“It’s definitely boosted a lot of my confidence because this is what my dream was and now I get the chance to go pursue it,” said Moore.

Over the course of eight days at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, Moore played the equivalent of 144 holes, finishing at 1-under, which tied her for 11th in the Q-Series tournament.

“It’s a great learning experience because eight rounds of golf is really just something you haven’t seen much,” she said.

The event marked the first qualifying school for Moore, who was among 45 others who earned their pro-status for next season.

“I just kind of got emotional because it was just something that I’ve never really witnessed,” said Moore. “It was something that I always dreamed of playing on the LPGA tour.”

Moore plans to play her first pro event in Janaury, admitting that the demands of being a professional will take some adjusting to.

“I’m going to be excited to just be out there competing with these girls but then there’s nerves just because it’s a new level for me,” said Moore.

A level she has proved she belongs and plans to stay in.

“I think just believing in myself that I have the game, I have the mentality to be out playing with these ladies out on the tour and keep dreaming of what I want to,” said Moore. “Because now I’ll be setting goals that I want to succeed on the LPGA tour and once those goals happen, it’s because I’m working at it, I’ve earned it from all my hard work that I’m putting into.”

And she has shown her hard work pays off.