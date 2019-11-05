× Eastlake Donut Bar closes suddenly over apparent issues with parent company

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Donut Bar shop in Eastlake closed suddenly this week, only about half a year after it opened.

Though neither side directly commented on the issue, statements from the franchisees and the parent company implied there was some kind of disagreement between the individual store and brand leadership.

“It is beyond regrettable that Donut Bar Eastlake has closed without notice,” a spokesperson for the breakfast and dessert chain told FOX 5. “In an unforeseen turn of events our operators of the Donut Bar Eastlake, franchisees Elizabeth Slaven and Thierry Dewaghe, have abruptly closed their location.”

A sign on the door informed South Bay customers of the closure Monday, and implied the decision stemmed from disagreements with the parent company.

“We have enjoyed serving this community and we appreciate all of the support you have shown us over the last five months,” the franchisees wrote.

“Although our goal was to continue to serve you for the next 10 years, we have found that we were not able to do so under the Donut Bar brand. Finding an honest and supportive brand that aligns more with our mission to be successful and serve our community is essential to us.”

Donut Bar brass spoke positively of the location’s community reception, saying, “Donut Bar opened in Eastlake by popular demand and has enjoyed overwhelming success, support and praise.”

The company went on to say they had reached out to the operators to extend job placement opportunities for their current employees. “We wish everyone at Donut Bar Eastlake all the best,” the statement concluded.

Donut Bar has locations in downtown San Diego, Temecula and Las Vegas. A Pacific Beach location is expected to open Nov. 10.