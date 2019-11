× Driver injured after plowing into parked cars

SAN DIEGO — A driver was injured Tuesday night after his car plowed into at least three parked vehicles and a motorcycle before flipping over, authorities said.

The crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Meadow Lark Drive near Nightingale Way in the Birdland neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

The driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where officers will evaluate him for driving under the influence of alcohol.