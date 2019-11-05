Chula Vista City Council clears the way for more granny flats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Chula Vista City Council voted Tuesday to eliminate two requirements for property owners wanting to build an extra housing unit on their land.

The city has done away with the Owner Occupancy Requirement and waved impact fees for new those wanting to build what are known as "granny flats."

The decision follows a mandate from the state, which enacted similar provisions earlier this year.

Effective immediately, the city will wave impact fees, which cover additional impacts on communities such as more of a demand for police and fire protection, water, sewer, libraries, traffic and noise.

The owner occupancy waiver goes into effect the first of the year, but it will be revisited by the city in five years.